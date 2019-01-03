Nottawasaga OPP lay stunt driving charge in Adjala-Tosorontio

A man from New Tecumseth has been charged after police stopped a vehicle driving 145 km/h in Adjala-Tosorontio.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on County Road 50 when a vehicle was seen driving northbound at a high rate of speed.

Police say a radar device clocked the vehicle driving 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Officers say the vehicle was stopped and police charged 25-year-old Kirk Campbell from New Tecumseth with stunt driving.

Police say his licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle has been impounded also for seven days.

Campbell will appear in court in Barrie at a future date.