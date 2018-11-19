Canada
November 19, 2018 10:32 am

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Haldimand County: OPP

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Nick Westoll / Global News
OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving three vehicles on Concession 2 in Haldimand County.

Emergency crews were called in just after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another occupant was transported to hospital by Ornge Air with serious injuries.

Concession 2 Walpole is closed between Sandusk Road and Haldimand Road 55.

