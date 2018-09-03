Section of Highway 6 closed after three-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital

A significant accident has brought an end to the long weekend south of Hamilton.

Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 6 is closed in Haldimand County due to a three-vehicle collision.

Police add that three people have been rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at about 3 p.m. Monday when a southbound vehicle entered the northbound lanes.

Highway 6 is expected to remain closed for several hours between the 10th and 11th concessions.

Police continue to piece together what happened and say the names of those involved are not being released at this time.