Saskatoon police lift vehicle off injured man, charge woman with impaired driving

Saskatoon police say officers lifted a vehicle off an injured man after a collision involving impaired driving on Monday.

A frantic 911 call reported the crash in the 400 block of Confederation Drive at around 2:45 a.m. CT.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man pinned under a vehicle.

Police said around nine officers were able to lift up the vehicle and keep it off the man until the Saskatoon Fire Department arrived and extracted him.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman at the scene. She is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm and exceeding a blood-alcohol level of .08.

The collision analyst unit is investigating, along with forensic identification.