Vancouver police looking for hit-and-run driver who left woman with life-threatening injuries

Vancouver police (VPD) are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver involved in a collision that sent one woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Police say that just before 1:30 a.m., the woman and her husband were crossing East 42nd Avenue at Commercial Street and were in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle ran a red light and struck the woman before driving off towards Victoria Drive.

Police say the driver did not call for help.

The 53-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Her husband was not physically hurt.

Officers from the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit collected evidence at the scene and believe the suspect vehicle is likely a BMW SUV with obvious front-end damage, including a missing grill.

“Based on the information collected so far, there is no doubt the driver is aware they struck someone,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a release. “We have pieces of your vehicle. Do the right thing and contact the VPD immediately.”

Anyone who may have information about this incident, including the whereabouts of the vehicle, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

