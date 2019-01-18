Air Canada flight diverts to Calgary due to ‘extremely unruly passenger,’ woman taken to hospital

An Air Canada Rouge flight from Toronto had to divert to Calgary due to an “extremely unruly passenger” Thursday night Calgary police said.

Police said the Victoria-bound jet landed in Calgary at around 11 p.m. after passengers had to restrain a woman during the flight.

Police said they came aboard and took the woman into custody.

READ MORE: ‘Unruly passenger’ arrested after Air Canada flight returns to Toronto

“She was taken to the hospital for observation,” police said. “An investigation is underway to determine if charges should be laid.”

An email from Air Canada media relations confirmed the flight was met by authorities in Calgary and that the flight resumed to Victoria after a three-hour delay.

Watch: From the archives, the launch of Air Canada Rouge