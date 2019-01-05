Man charged after WestJet flight to U.K. returned to Calgary
A man is facing charges after a flight from Calgary to London, England, was forced to turn around on Friday night.
WestJet Flight 1 took off from Calgary shortly after 6 p.m. and returned to the gate at 8:30 p.m.
READ MORE: B.C. man planning legal action after being kicked off WestJet flight for sleeping
Police were called to the airport around 7 p.m. to take the man into custody when the plane arrived back at the gate.
A WestJet spokesperson confirmed the plane was turned around for the safety of the crew and guests but declined to comment further due to police involvement.
READ MORE: The flight that turned this grandmother’s life around: Woman says Air Canada unfairly kicked her off plane
According to Calgary police, the man was believed to have been intoxicated.
The man was later charged with causing a disturbance under Canadian Aviation Security Regulations.
According to WestJet, the remaining guests on the flight were back on their way to London around 11 p.m. Friday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.