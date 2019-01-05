Crime
January 5, 2019 12:22 pm

Man charged after WestJet flight to U.K. returned to Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

WestJet planes are seen at the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A man is facing charges after a flight from Calgary to London, England, was forced to turn around on Friday night.

WestJet Flight 1 took off from Calgary shortly after 6 p.m. and returned to the gate at 8:30 p.m.

Police were called to the airport around 7 p.m. to take the man into custody when the plane arrived back at the gate.

A WestJet spokesperson confirmed the plane was turned around for the safety of the crew and guests but declined to comment further due to police involvement.

According to Calgary police, the man was believed to have been intoxicated.

The man was later charged with causing a disturbance under Canadian Aviation Security Regulations.

According to WestJet, the remaining guests on the flight were back on their way to London around 11 p.m. Friday.

