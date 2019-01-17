Surrey needs more post-secondary schools in southern part of the city: Superintendent

The Superintendent of the Surrey School District says says students living in the southern part of the city need more access to post-secondary education.

Jordan Tinney says South Surrey is under-served by post-secondary institutions, compared with other parts of the city where Simon Fraser University and Kwantlen do a good job.

“I feel there should be more opportunity for post-secondary for children everywhere but [yes] South Surrey, I would love to see something happen down there. We are already having those conversations with some of our partners, nothing in depth and nothing concrete I have to say at all, but I think when you have an area with 100,000 students having some post secondary presence would be great,” Tinney said.

Meanwhile, Tinney says 78 per cent of Surrey kids go on to post-secondary and the provincial average is 77 per cent.

“We talk so much about what does it take to be successful in kindergarten through grade 12, but I think we should be talking equally about that transition when you finish school for the next four, five, six, seven years,” Tinney added.

And he says of all Surrey’s high schools, those in Newton have the highest rate of Grade 12 students moving on to college or university.