Death confirmed in student residence on Loyalist College campus

Belleville police have confirmed that a body was found on the Loyalist College campus.

According to police, the body was found Wednesday in a student residence.

Police are not considering the death suspicious, and Staff Sgt. Rene Aubertin with Belleville police said the person died of natural causes.

It is currently unclear whether the person who died was a student at the college. Police did not release the age or the sex of the person.

Since they aren’t investigating the death as suspicious, police would not release any more information about the incident.

Loyalist College has yet to respond to requests for more information.