January 17, 2019 9:27 am

Two men seriously injured after car slams into pole in Peterborough’s north end

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two men were seriously injured after a car slammed into an utility pole on Milroy Drive in Peterborough on Wednesday evening. The driver was extricated and transported to a Toronto-area hospital. The passenger was taken to PRHC.

Two men were rushed to hospital after a car slammed into a street light pole in Peterborough’s north end on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Milroy Drive near Tower Hill Road around 5 p.m. after a car struck a cement pole.

Firefighters worked for 20 minutes to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The other man was removed from the passenger side of the car.

Fire officials on scene tell CHEX News both men are in their 20s.

On Thursday, Peterborough Police Service said the driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital while the passenger remains at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police continue to investigate and are appealing to witnesses to contact traffic Const. Jeff Plumbe at 705-876-1122 ext. 289.

