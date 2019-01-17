Two men seriously injured after car slams into pole in Peterborough’s north end

Two men were rushed to hospital after a car slammed into a street light pole in Peterborough’s north end on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Milroy Drive near Tower Hill Road around 5 p.m. after a car struck a cement pole.

Firefighters worked for 20 minutes to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The other man was removed from the passenger side of the car.

2 men were taken to hospital after a hitting a cement light pole on Millroy Drive around 5:00 p.m. @PtboFireRescue and @PtboParamedics worked to extricate the driver out of the wreckage, he has since been airlifted by @Ornge to a trauma centre @PtboPolice investigating #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ami0arJrcp — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 17, 2019

Fire officials on scene tell CHEX News both men are in their 20s.

On Thursday, Peterborough Police Service said the driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital while the passenger remains at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police continue to investigate and are appealing to witnesses to contact traffic Const. Jeff Plumbe at 705-876-1122 ext. 289.