Two men seriously injured after car slams into pole in Peterborough’s north end
Two men were rushed to hospital after a car slammed into a street light pole in Peterborough’s north end on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Milroy Drive near Tower Hill Road around 5 p.m. after a car struck a cement pole.
READ MORE: Quinte West man charged after crashing vehicle into church
Firefighters worked for 20 minutes to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The other man was removed from the passenger side of the car.
Fire officials on scene tell CHEX News both men are in their 20s.
On Thursday, Peterborough Police Service said the driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital while the passenger remains at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
READ MORE: Man critically injured in weekend ATV crash in Curve Lake First Nation
Police continue to investigate and are appealing to witnesses to contact traffic Const. Jeff Plumbe at 705-876-1122 ext. 289.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.