Quinte West man charged after crashing vehicle into church

A 23-year-old Quinte West man has been charged after crashing his vehicle into a light standard, a fire hydrant and finally a church on Dundas Street East in Marmora.

The collisions occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, but when police, firefighters and EMS arrived, the driver had fled.

He was located a short time later and transported to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Joel Michael Stratton, 23, of Quinte West, has been charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.