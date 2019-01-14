Driver charged after two pedestrians struck in Milton

Charges have been laid after two pedestrians were struck in Milton.

Halton Police say on Nov. 27, a 23-year-old Milton woman and her 14-year-old brother were struck by a vehicle while they were crossing Thompson Road South at the intersection with McCuaig Drive.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, but due to the severity of the injuries, the Collision Reconstruction Unit took over the investigation.

A 27-year-old woman is now charged with two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

