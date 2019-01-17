Calgary firefighters douse blaze in Bankview home

Calgary fire quickly doused a fire in a home in the community of Bankview early Thursday.

Calgary fire said they went to a house fire at around 3 a.m. in the 2200-block of 14A Street S.W.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were seen in the upper level of the home.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze and checked the rest of the home for any other signs of fire.

Fire said there are no reports of injuries and that the residents got out safely.

“A family of five was evacuated from an adjacent home due to the proximity to the source house,” fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire said.