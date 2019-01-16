Fire guts garage, damages vehicles in southeast Calgary

A fire gutted a detached garage and severely damaged two vehicles in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Bonavista Tuesday.

Calgary fire said that around 4:30 p.m. they went to a garage fire in the 1300-block of Lake Sylvan Drive S.E.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring buildings, fire said.

“No injuries were reported as a result of this fire,” Calgary fire said in a news release Tuesday. “The occupants of the residence were not home at the time.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire said.