January 9, 2019 1:26 am
Updated: January 9, 2019 1:31 am

No injuries, 2 vehicles damaged after southwest Calgary garage fire

No one was injured after a detached garage fire in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Killarney on Tuesday night.

Crews responded to a duplex in the 3400 block of Kerry Park Road S.W. at 7:10 p.m.

Flames emerged from windows and doors in the fully-involved fire and crews quickly knocked it down, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Three people inside the home left before crews arrived. Damage was extensive, leaving two vehicles destroyed, the fire department said.

The cause is under investigation.

