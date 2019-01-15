Calgary fire responds to chlorine leak at Repsol Centre

Calgary fire responded to a potentially dangerous situation at the Repsol Centre early Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the Repsol Centre at around 1:05 a.m. to investigate reports of a chlorine leak at the sports centre.

When crews arrived, fire crews said facility staff told them an alarm was going off in an isolated chlorine room.

Firefighters then secured a “no entry zone” before sending in a hazmat team.

“Chlorine levels had reached 50 parts per million (PPM) in the isolated chlorine room, but levels on all other monitoring devices throughout the facility remained at zero PPM,” Calgary fire said in a news release Tuesday.

The chlorine supply was shut off and the air quality readings in the chlorine room were quickly brought down to zero, fire said.

“The initial cause of the leak remains under investigation,” Calgary fire said. “The building has been turned back over the facility staff.”

— With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor