Fire guts property under construction at Oakwoods Ave. and Rogers Rd.

Investigators are attempting to pinpoint the source of a two-alarm blaze at a commercial and residential property under construction early Thursday in the Oakwood Village neighbourhood of Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. on Oakwood Avenue near Rogers Road.

Toronto Fire officials said crews noticed smoke coming from the basement which also compromised the main floor.

Firefighters managed to make their way through the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.