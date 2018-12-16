Burn injuries of child found in east-end Toronto deemed accident: police
Toronto police who found a six-year-old child with their clothes on fire in the city’s east end have now deemed the incident an accident.
Officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place, just northeast of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.
Investigators said the young child was found with significant burns and was transported to a burn centre.
Since then, police said the investigation is complete, and officers have found no criminal intent. They said the child’s injuries are not life-threatening anymore and that only 18 percent of their body was affected by the fire.
