Sex offender Trevor Pritchard found guilty of sexual assault, luring and possession of child pornography

Shaking his head in disagreement at times, Trevor Pritchard sat with his face in his hands as Justice J. Kubik read out her findings in his sexual assault, luring and child pornography trial.

On Wednesday, he was found guilty on all four charges: one count of sexual assault, two counts of luring and one count of possession of child pornography.

A young victim sat quietly in the courtroom with Victim Services as the verdict was read. Afterward, with tears in her eyes, she hugged Crown Prosecutor Donna Spaner.

“Victims Services in Coaldale and Lethbridge played a huge part in terms of making sure this trial ran smoothly and the complainants were supported,” said co-Crown Prosecutor Sarah Goard-Baker.

Pritchard was charged by RCMP after a young girl came forward alleging she had been sexually assaulted by him. During that investigation, additional charges were laid.

Pritchard used Facebook to communicate with a number of underage girls, including the two victims in this case.

Pritchard denied he was the user of Facebook accounts; one with his name and another with an alias Phillip Fieldcamper.

Justice Kubik said she believed the young witnesses who took the stand and found their testimony to be credible. However, she did not find that Pritchard, when he took the stand in his own defence, was credible at all.

“The young complainants in this case made a very brave choice to come forward in the first place and then persisted in their bravery in seeing this through and testifying in court, which can be a very scary experience for younger complainants,” said Goard-Baker.

“I wish to commend them for their courage.”

This is Pritchard’s fifth conviction for related offences involving underage girls.

The Crown informed the court she plans to apply for an assessment to be done in order to move forward with a dangerous offender status before sentencing.

The matter is back before the courts Feb. 6.