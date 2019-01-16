Minor arrested for social media threats to Transcona middle school

Winnipeg police have arrested a minor in connection to threats Monday at Arthur Day Middle School, according to a note sent to parents of the students.

The Transcona middle school was placed into hold-and-secure mode while police investigated a threatening message on social media.

“The police have told us they do not believe the minor had intentions to act on the threats and that no other individuals were involved,” said the note, from the school’s principal, Wendy Walder.

“The safety of our students, staff and school community is our top priority.”

Normal classes and school activities were set to continue as usual Wednesday, although with a strong staff presence, support from the school division, and police support if necessary.

