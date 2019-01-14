Transcona middle school in hold-and-secure after apparent online threats

Winnipeg police are investigating an apparent online threat that has forced a Transcona-area middle school into hold-and-secure mode.

A note sent to parents from Arthur Day Middle School says they made the move because of a threatening message discovered on social media.

Winnipeg police told 680CJOB a parent called police after seeing a “concerning post” from a person in an app overnight.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police searching for suspect after 5 teens sprayed with pepper spray at Kelvin High School

“The police were at the school this morning and we initiated a hold-and-secure with staff members at all exterior doors to let students inside upon arrival,” the note said.

“If you wish to pick up your child, you are welcome to do so, however, classes will continue as usual today.”

The school’s doors have been locked from the outside.

WATCH: Hold and Secure at Lord Selkirk Schools