Stingy defence propels Holy Cross to first place in girls hockey

The Holy Cross Crusaders are the only undefeated team in the Kingston Area Secondary School Athletic Association girls hockey league.

The Crusaders are 5-0 after a 5-0 victory over the Ernestown Eagles from Odessa.

Holy Cross is alone in first place with 10 points. The Napanee Golden Hawks are right behind with nine and the Frontenac Falcons are in third place with eight points.

“The girls are really working well as a team,” said captain Megan Jefferies.

Holy Cross may be the team to beat this season but Jefferies says they’re taking nothing for granted.

“The second half is going to be tougher than the first. We need to roll up our socks and play even better. We know Napanee and Frontenac are right behind us and they both have very good teams. We need to get ready for the playoffs, which begin in February.”

Defence has played a key role in the Crusaders’ success. They’ve allowed only one goal in the five games they’ve played.

“We have a solid defence and a team with really good chemistry,” said goaltender Sydney Rogers.

“We just go out and have fun and try our best every game,” added the Grade 12 netminder.

“We will continue to push forward and hopefully finish the season with an undefeated record.”

The success of any team is getting along both on and off the ice. Paige Douglas says the Crusaders excel in that department.

“Everybody knows how to get everybody up for a game,” Douglas said.

“We know we have to work hard on every shift and every game. We have to play like it’s the last game of the season. I think that’s why we’ve been so successful,” said the talented right-winger.

With the regular season winding down, it appears that Monday, Feb 4 could decide first place in the league standings.

Holy Cross will face off against Napanee in a highly anticipated contest at the Kingston Invista Centre.