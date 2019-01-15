Suspect in fatal Abbotsford school stabbing fit to stand trial, review board hears

The lawyer for the man accused in the fatal stabbing of an Abbotsford high school student says he is fit to stand trial.
At a B.C. Review Board hearing on Tuesday, the lawyer for Gabriel Klein, along with counsel for the Crown and Klein’s doctor, agreed he is fit to stand trial in the death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Secondary School in 2016.
Reimer family spokesperson Dave Teixeira said a board decision is expected later in the day.
Teixeira said the fact that Klein was “found fit to stand trial, which gets this back into the criminal justice system, is a great thing.”
Klein is charged with stabbing Reimer to death in 2016. However, Klein has yet to face trial after being deemed mentally unfit in previous hearings.
In September, the B.C. Review Board was unable to come to a decision and said more psychiatric tests were needed.
