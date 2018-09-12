BC Review Board finds Abbotsford stabbing suspect unfit for trial: Victim family spokesperson

The BC Review Board is expected to release a decision Wednesday ruling that Gabriel Klein is mentally unfit to stand trial.

Klein is charged with fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl at an Abbotsford high school in 2016.

Dave Teixeira, spokesperson for the family of one of the victims of the attack, revealed the decision on Twitter Tuesday night. He said the disposition will be released to the public on Wednesday.

The severity of Klein’s psychosis has been under review for some time, with experts trying to determine whether he has exaggerated symptoms to avoid legal consequences.

On September 6, the board was unable to come to a decision and said more psychiatric tests were needed.

Teixeira said that instead of standing trial, Klein has been ordered to be confined to Colony Farm forensic hospital.

He also said the board will review Klein’s case again by January 15, 2019.