‘He’s crazy’: defence lawyer argues Abbotsford school stabbing suspect shouldn’t stand trial

The lawyer for the suspect in a deadly Abbotsford school stabbing thinks it wouldn’t be fair to make his client stand trial.

Why?

“He’s crazy,” said lawyer Martin Peters.

A Supreme Court judge will rule Friday morning on whether Gabriel Klein is fit to stand trial in the death of a Grade 9 student and the serious wounding of another.

The trial stems from an incident in November 2016, in which Klein is alleged to have stabbed 13-year-old Letisha Reimer to death and injured another victim.

Klein’s psychiatrist Dr. Marcel Hediger testified on Wednesday that his client told him he killed one person and seriously harmed another.

Hediger said Klein, who is schizophrenic, has a fragile mental state and that his psychosis has worsened in the past two weeks.

He also testified that Klein said the CIA has tried to kill him, and that he heard voices telling him to rape another patient.

“I’m seeking a finding of unfitness,” Peters said.

“At this point at least, we’re not forcing Mr. Klein to have a trial at a time when he can’t participate.”

Klein’s appearance had changed noticeably from previous years when he was in court on Thursday.

He looked about 30 pounds heavier, and was very slow in his movements.

It was impossible to determine whether Klein understood what was happening.

Klein is currently changing medications and it’s possible that his mental state could improve.

The judge could adjourn his fitness hearing for a few weeks.

Klein’s trial is expected to begin May 7.