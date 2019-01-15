Alberta woman killed in single-vehicle collision

A woman died in a collision in northern Alberta on Saturday afternoon.

Elk Point RCMP said a van with four people inside was heading east on Township Road 562, west of Frog Lake, when it went into a ditch and rolled. A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were three other adults in the vehicle who all suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital.

Elk Point RCMP and an RCMP Collision Analyst are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Police said the name of the victim will not be released.

Frog Lake is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.