6-year-old boy dies in collision west of Edmonton, RCMP investigating

RCMP are investigating a collision in western Alberta that claimed the life of a young child on Friday.

Police said a truck travelling eastbound on Highway 16 collided into the back of a snowplow that was stopped on the side of the road. RCMP said a six-year-old boy — who was a passenger in the truck — died on scene.

READ MORE: Driver killed in head-on crash in Edson, Highway 16 shut in both directions

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the snowplow was not injured, police said.

The collision happened about 32 kilometres east of Edson at around 4:15 p.m. The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours.

WATCH: Calgary police investigating 4-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail after 2 tires fly off semi-truck

RCMP said the cause of the collision is being investigated.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta collision claims woman’s life

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the boy.

Victim Services has been called in to assist police.