Serious crash shuts down Highway 16 on east end of Edson: mayor
Highway 16 has been shut down in both directions on the east end of Edson, Alta. because of a “serious collision,” according to the town’s mayor.
Kevin Zahara tweeted on Wednesday evening that the crash happened on an overpass.
“Both east and westbound Hwy 16 will be closed for some time,” the tweet reads. “Detours in place and expect delays.”
According to Alberta Transportation, the highway is closed at 25 Street.
It is unknown how many and what kind of vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.
More to come…
