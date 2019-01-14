Nova Scotia pair charged after 1 kg of ecstasy intercepted by border services: RCMP

A man and woman from Rawdon, N.S., are facing drug-trafficking charges after a package of approximately 1 kg of ecstasy destined for Nova Scotia was intercepted in Montreal, police said.

RCMP say officers with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted the package at the Montreal Mail Processing Centre. The package was reportedly destined for South Rawdon, N.S., and a CBSA officer notified the Nova Scotia RCMP which began an investigation.

On Jan. 3, Mounties arrested a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from South Rawdon without incident.

Police said the package of drugs was seized and officers searched the home, finding additional drugs including ecstasy and cocaine.

Police also seized drug paraphernalia, electronic devices, cash and an unsafely stored firearm with ammunition.

“Those who import drugs are trying to profit at the expense of the health and safety of Nova Scotians,” said Staff Sgt. Monica Jodrey, the acting federal policing officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a press release.

The man and woman now face several drug-related charges, including importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

They have been released on a promise to appear with an undertaking and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 18, 2019.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.