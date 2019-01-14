Isaac Ratcliffe scores hat trick as Guelph Storm route Ottawa 67’s

The Guelph Storm used Sunday’s game against the Ottawa 67’s to send a message to the rest of the league by hammering the top-ranked OHL team 8-4 in front of 4,500 fans at the Sleeman Centre.

Playing on a line with newcomers MacKenzie Entwistle and Nick Suzuki, Storm captain Isaac Ratcliffe opened the scoring at 5:45 in the first period.

Ratcliffe added two more within 40 minutes of play as Guelph was up 7-2 by the second intermission.

Suzuki had four assists and defenceman Sean Durzi potted two goals.

Nate Schnarr, Liam Hawel and Keegan Stevenson also scored for a Storm team that poured 18 shots on Michael DiPietro before he was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals.

Cedrick Andree made another 17 saves for Ottawa, while Anthony Popovich turned away 21 shots in Guelph’s net.

Ottawa was wrapping up a three-in-three weekend road series that also included a 10-2 victory in Sarnia on Friday and a 5-3 win in London on Saturday.

It was Guelph’s fourth game of the week as they picked up seven of a possible eight points and beat three teams ranked in the CHL’s top 10.

The Storm currently sit in fourth place of the OHL’s western conference with 52 points.

Guelph return to action on Thursday with a visit to Peterborough and a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Petes.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY.