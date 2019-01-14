Maroon 5 set to play Super Bowl halftime show, and football fans aren’t too pleased

After months of speculation and rumours, Maroon 5 were finally confirmed as the headlining act for the 53rd Super Bowl halftime show — which takes place on Feb. 3.

Unfortunately for the Adam Levine-fronted pop band, not many people are pleased with the news. But it’s not only because most of them dislike their music.

Maroon 5’s decision to involve themselves with the Super Bowl sparked the brunt of the controversy after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was wrongfully exiled from the league.

Instead of standing during the national anthem, Kaepernick kneeled; as an act of protest. He began this quiet yet powerful fight against police brutality and racial inequity back in 2016.

The NFL decided to exile the quarterback in response to his protests. Because of this, a number of musicians showed their support by refusing the halftime slot and instead opted to boycott the NFL altogether.

Maroon 5 were strongly urged not to perform, even before the announcement was made. A petition was crafted back in November with hopes to have the band drop out from the halftime show.

The petition requests that Maroon 5 reject their supposed offer to perform because of the NFL’s policy changes in response to Kaepernick’s acts of protest.

#SuperBowlLIII Very disappointed. It's like they put it together with whoever said yes. Maroon 5 has great music, but I cant see them being very entertaining with Travis Scott and BigBoi. — Hartford Mom (@Kim55911345) January 14, 2019

It was created by a North Carolina resident by the name of Vic Oyedeji. He reached out to Levine in hopes that the Moves Like Jagger band would use its power and influence as popular celebrities to take a stand against racial inequality.

“Kaepernick has sacrificed his NFL career to call out violent racism in America, and players across the country have followed his lead,” he wrote. “Rihanna, Jay-Z, Amy Schumer and others have refused to work with the NFL.”

In May, the NFL decided that all players must now “stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” or their team will be fined. The league announced the anthem policy in May, following nearly two years of protests started by Kaepernick.

As of this writing, the petition has more than 85,000 signatures.

Another problem many people had with Maroon 5 performing at this year’s Super Bowl is that they are from California rather than Atlanta — which is where the game is scheduled to take place.

Many believe it’s important to feature acts native to the game’s city or state.

There was some form of solace, however, when Atlanta’s very own Big Boi was announced as a guest act along with the Astroworld rapper, Travis Scott.

According to Billboard, the young Sicko Mode star only agreed to perform in the Super Bowl if they partnered with him in a US$500,000 donation to Dream Corps — a “social justice accelerator.”

Good on Travis for doing that halftime show for more than just a check. NFL would have given him anything because only Maroon 5 would have been buns. — Horatio Velveteen (@9Bryaaan2) January 14, 2019

‘I know with being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire,” he said in a statement. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

While many Super Bowl fans managed to ignore the controversy and the lack of appropriate Atlantan representation, they still couldn’t get by the thought of watching an entire Maroon 5 performance.

Twitter exploded with negative messages and hateful comments aimed towards Levine and co. on Monday morning.

It’s halftime of the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/J04YaQUC7i — J.T. 🇬🇷 (@JTSOUNDSOFF) January 14, 2019

The Super Bowl won't do that because it makes to much sense — Duan Curtis (@Godscrillla) January 14, 2019

Things that make me mad today: Maroon 5 playing at this years Super Bowl, and people who have 0 common sense. — reneetaft (@reneetaft5) January 14, 2019

damn I didn’t even know who was playing the Super Bowl. just looked it up and no wonder I didn’t hear anything. Maroon 5?? I’ll pass. still better than the black eyed peas tho — screenager (@trashmaverick) January 14, 2019

“Man, f**k Maroon 5!” wrote a Twitter user. “Since the Super Bowl is in Atlanta, the NFL needs to try and get Outkast back together for the halftime show.”

Maroon 5 doing the Super Bowl, kill meeeeeee — Connor (@HaineyConnor) January 14, 2019

It would be a entertaining line up if Maroon 5 was not on it. — MG (@Kuro_no_kaze) January 14, 2019

“F**k that halftime show!” wrote another. “Bring out Kaepernick and I’ll watch!”

Amidst the drama and debate, a majority of the internet has agreed that a performance of David Glen Eisley’s Sweet Victory, might allow Maroon 5 to redeem themselves.

The song was made popular by the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. The song debuted in the 2001 episode, Band Geeks, in which SpongeBob and his friends form a band and perform the powerful rocker at the Super Bowl halftime show.

An online petition was created for the song to be performed at the 53rd Super Bowl to honour the legacy of the late-SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg, who tragically passed away at the age of 57 in late 2018.

The one second of spongebob was more exciting in Maroon 5’s super bowl teaser then anything the band itself has ever done. — Ryan Malis (@NayrmanBSC) January 14, 2019

I s2g if Maroon 5 is just playin us by teasing that their #SuperBowlLIII show is gonna feature Spongebob's "Sweet Victory" & they don't actually give it to us I'll riot caveman Patrick style. — ︽✵︽ India🌙 but call me Indy🌙︽✵︽ (@SecrtlyMsMarvel) January 14, 2019

If Maroon 5 does perform "Sweet Victory" at the Super Bowl, I will hate them a little bit less than I do now. — Cesar Majano (@CesarAMajano) January 14, 2019

Dear Superbowl, if you fulfill out wishes and have Sweet Victory sung at the Superbowl, please have it sung by the actual singer David Glen Eisley and not butchered by Maroon 5. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/9rPRtKXBFA — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 13, 2019

The Super Bowl will air on Feb. 3, 2019. The final teams are currently undecided.

