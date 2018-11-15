Thousands sign petition demanding Maroon 5 drops Super Bowl halftime show

Adam Levine-led pop band Maroon 5 could be set to headline the halftime show at next February’s Superbowl in Atlanta.

Although they have not been confirmed for Super Bowl LIII, the band has been strongly urged not to perform. There’s now a petition to back it up.

The petition requests that Maroon 5 should reject their supposed offer to perform because of the NFL’s policies and decision regarding former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick was exiled from the NFL earlier this year because of his decision to kneel in protest during the national anthem.

The NFL decided that all players must now “stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” or their team will be fined.

The league announced the anthem policy in May, following nearly two years of protests started by Kaepernick. He began his quiet but powerful protest against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system back in 2016.

Many other players took up the cause, and the gesture carried on during the 2017 season, even after Kaepernick left the 49ers.

The petition was created by a North Carolina resident by the name of Vic Oyedeji. He reached out to Levine in hopes that the Moves Like Jagger band would use its power and influence as popular celebrities to take a stand against racial inequality.

“Kaepernick has sacrificed his NFL career to call out violent racism in America, and players across the country have followed his lead,” he wrote. “Rihanna, Jay-Z, Amy Schumer and others have refused to work with the NFL.”

“Maroon 5: Americans look to artists and celebrities as leaders,” he added. “You have huge opportunity to use your influence to take a stand.”

Oyedeji’s petition has caused a lot of confusion amongst NFL supporters and Maroon 5 fans due to its headline.

“Maroon 5: Drop Out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” it reads.

The petition is often being mistaken as a malicious demand for Maroon 5 not to play the halftime show, rather than a protest against the NFL.

The result of this misunderstanding is a complete divide of opinions.

Here’s what NFL supporters had to say

NFL: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl this year in Atlanta” The city of Atlanta:

Migos

Usher

OutKast

CeeLo Green

Future

2 Chainz

Big Boi

Ludacris

Jeezy

T.I.

Gucci NFL: “How does Maroon 5 sound?” — 𝙹𝚊𝚔𝚎 🇺🇸 (@JMRogers14) September 19, 2018

I have no beef with Maroon 5 but to have them perform in ATL for the super bowl halftime show…idk bout that…so much musical talent comes from Atlanta and y’all go with Maroon 5…idk could have done a lil better than that NFL — T-Smo🤦🏾‍♂️ (@Tsmo15) September 20, 2018

No disrespect to Maroon 5, an Atlanta based artist should be headlining Super Bowl LIII. Or, Maroon 5 should incorporate their 15 min show with ATL. Call @jermainedupri #SoSoDef to produce your show, let’s start with TLC, Da Brat … Bounce With Me. — Laura Troy (@ltrizzel) September 20, 2018

I get it as to why people don’t like that Maroon 5 will be the Super Bowl halftime show. Adam Levine is always on tv. It’s annoying. Get somebody that’s Atlanta based like Ludacris. — Rob (@mediumwings) September 20, 2018

An abundance of football fans are signing the petition not because they dislike Maroon 5, but because they disagree with the idea of a Californian band representing a game set to take place in Atlanta.

Many Maroon 5 fans are crying outrage against the petition, questioning why it was created in the first place.

Here’s what they had to say

maroon 5 deserves to perform at the superbowl more than anyone else. you can’t change my mind. — 𝒊𝒔𝒊 (@denimjxcket) October 19, 2018

bout to drop kick anyone who thinks maroon 5 doesn’t deserve to perform at the super bowl BYEEEEE pic.twitter.com/D93kjCU8Kf — Meghan Osley ❄️ (@MeghanOsleyy) November 14, 2018

Everyone needs to relax, Maroon 5 is legit the one and only reason I will even consider suffering through football for the halftime show — cs (@bhrostos) November 14, 2018

to everyone hating on maroon 5 for playing the superbowl: name another Grammy-winning band with 20+ top hits that’s been relevant for 15+ years that’s eligible to perform. i’ll wait.

-an atlanta resident — esha (@marooon_8) September 20, 2018

Others have taken the time to read the petition to understand and embrace its cause.

I thought y’all was boycotting football why y’all care about Maroon 5 performing at the super bowl? — T.Cat ☥Ⓥ (@TcatdaGod) September 20, 2018

As Maroon 5 are announced as the Super Bowl half time act, millions of Americans prepare to take the knee, as they crouch to turn off the television. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 20, 2018

You can sign Oyedeji’s petition against social injustice at change.org.

As of this writing, the petition has gone viral and received more than 40,000 signatures.

Levine and Maroon 5’s publicists have not made further comment.

