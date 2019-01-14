Laval police investigating after early-morning arson

An auto repair shop and a car were targeted in an arson early Monday.

The incident happened just after 1:40 a.m. in front of the shop located on Station Street in the Vimont district of Laval.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly but the building suffered major damage.

The car, which was parked in front of the garage, was also destroyed.

Laval police are investigating.