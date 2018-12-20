RCMP in New Brunswick investigating stolen vehicle and arson
RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in an arson investigation in Elgin.
RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Dec. 2 at around 11:30 p.m. The vehicle was found engulfed in flames on Green Road.
Investigators believe the grey 2005 Cadillac SRX was stolen from a home in Portage Vale sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222 or Crime Stoppers.
