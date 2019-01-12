Terrebonne pizzeria fire likely arson: police

Police are investigating after a fire tore through a pizzeria in Terrebonne in the overnight hours of Friday to Saturday.

Terrebonne police say the fire broke out just after midnight on Saturday at a restaurant on J.S. Archambault Boulevard.

“When officers arrived, flames were visible inside the restaurant and the back door was open,” Capt. Benoît Bilodeau said in a news release.

READ MORE: Montreal restaurant target of 4th arson attack in a year

Firefighters were quickly called to the scene to battle the flames.

“Elements observed by firefighters, lead us to believe in a voluntary and criminal act,” Bilodeau said.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating attempted arson at Villeray restaurant

The blaze caused a power outage in the area, but there were no reports of injury.

Bilodeau said no one was in the restaurant at the time.

Crime scene technicians and investigators have been dispatched to gather evidence and search for and speak to potential witnesses.