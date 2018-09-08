Montreal restaurant target of 4th arson attack in a year

Police were called to a restaurant on L’Acadie Boulevard near Louvain Street after a window was smashed around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the file was transferred to the arson squad after an incendiary device was discovered inside the restaurant.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating arson at Pointe-Saint-Charles restaurant

Picard explained that damage to the building was limited, as the sprinkler system was quickly activated.

“They only had to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire,” she said. “Most of the damage was water damage from the sprinklers.”

It is not the first time the Lebanese restaurant has been the target of an arson attack.

READ MORE: Montreal restaurant target of arson attack for 3rd time in 3 weeks

In January, the same business was targeted three times in as many weeks.

Police say they have no suspects in the case.