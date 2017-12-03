Montreal police investigating arson at Pointe-Saint-Charles restaurant
The arson squad is investigating an early morning fire in a restaurant in Pointe-Saint-Charles in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said firefighters called police in for assistance at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday.
The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in Les Sottises restaurant, located on Centre Street.
Picard said the owner was leaving the restaurant when he heard the sound of breaking glass.
He went to investigate and saw there was a fire inside his restaurant.
Picard said it appears that an incendiary device was thrown inside the building.
No one was injured in the blaze, but the restaurant is a total loss.
Police said there are no suspects.
