Montreal police investigating arson at Pointe-Saint-Charles restaurant

The arson squad is investigating an early morning fire in a restaurant in Pointe-Saint-Charles in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said firefighters called police in for assistance at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in Les Sottises restaurant, located on Centre Street.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate arson at a St-Laurent flower shop

Picard said the owner was leaving the restaurant when he heard the sound of breaking glass.

He went to investigate and saw there was a fire inside his restaurant.

READ MORE: Montreal police arson squad investigating fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles

Picard said it appears that an incendiary device was thrown inside the building.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the restaurant is a total loss.

Police said there are no suspects.