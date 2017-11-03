Montreal police investigate arson at a St-Laurent flower shop
Montreal police were called about an incendiary object thrown through the window of a St-Laurent flower shop Friday morning at 3:15 a.m.
The flower shop is located at the corner of Thimens and Alexis Nihon Boulevard.
“The fire damage in the building was minimal, there was more water damage because of the sprinkler system that was activated,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.
Nobody was injured, and no arrests were made.
