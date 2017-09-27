Crime
September 27, 2017
Updated: September 27, 2017 6:33 am

Montreal police investigating arson in Rosemont

Montreal police say a vacant business in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie was the target of an arson attack, September 27, 2017.

Montreal police arson squad is investigating an alleged arson targeting a vacant business in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough early Wednesday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, a molotov cocktail was possibly thrown at the front of the empty space on Bélanger Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue at around 2:45 a.m.

Boisselle said damage was minor and some residents were evacuated, but all were able to return to their homes.

