Montreal police investigating arson in Rosemont

Montreal police arson squad is investigating an alleged arson targeting a vacant business in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough early Wednesday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, a molotov cocktail was possibly thrown at the front of the empty space on Bélanger Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue at around 2:45 a.m.

Arson fire in an empty store on Bélanger, between 1st and 2nd ave. Under investigation by @SPVM . @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/xWvp34rl2i — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) September 27, 2017

Boisselle said damage was minor and some residents were evacuated, but all were able to return to their homes.