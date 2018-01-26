Crime
January 26, 2018 7:18 am

Montreal restaurant target of arson attack for 3rd time in 3 weeks

By Web producer  Global News

Ezo restaurant was the target of an arson attack for the third time in three weeks. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
The arson squad is investigating after a restaurant on de l’Acadie Boulevard, near Louvain Street, was the target of an arson attack Friday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle said it is the third time in as many weeks the restaurant has been targeted.

Boiselle said the latest attack happened at around 4 a.m. when a fuel canister was thrown through the window of the front door.

Damage to the building was limited, as the sprinkler system quickly extinguished the blaze.

The owner of the restaurant is co-operating with the investigation.

Police said there are no suspects and no witnesses.

Acadie Boulevard
Ezo restaurant
Montreal arson
Montreal Arson Squad
Montreal fire
Montreal Police

