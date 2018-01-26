Montreal restaurant target of arson attack for 3rd time in 3 weeks
The arson squad is investigating after a restaurant on de l’Acadie Boulevard, near Louvain Street, was the target of an arson attack Friday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle said it is the third time in as many weeks the restaurant has been targeted.
Boiselle said the latest attack happened at around 4 a.m. when a fuel canister was thrown through the window of the front door.
Damage to the building was limited, as the sprinkler system quickly extinguished the blaze.
The owner of the restaurant is co-operating with the investigation.
Police said there are no suspects and no witnesses.
