Crime
November 18, 2018 11:34 am

Montreal police investigating attempted arson at Villeray restaurant

By Web producer  Global News

Police are investigating after an incendiary device was discovered by the door of a restaurant in Villeray. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Courtesy TVA
Montreal police are investigating after a small restaurant in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood was the target of a failed arson attack.

A passerby called 911 at 4 a.m. Sunday after she noticed a broken window at Taskita restaurant, located at the intersection of St-Hubert and Villeray streets.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said that when officers arrived, they discovered a type of “molotov cocktail” by the front door.

Picard said the only damage was the broken window, as the incendiary device didn’t ignite.

Police have no suspects and no witnesses.

