NDG restaurant destroyed by fire, arson squad investigating
An early morning fire ravaged a restaurant on Saint-Jacques Street Thursday and firefighters say they found enough evidence to call in the Montreal police arson squad.
It started around 1:30 a.m. in Restaurant Onyx, located in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said they were notified by firefighters around 1:45 a.m. that the fire appeared suspicious.
The blaze was extinguished after about an hour, but the restaurant was a total loss.
Apartments in the three-storey building were evacuated and police said there were no injuries.
Police have no suspects or witnesses. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
