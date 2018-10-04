NDG restaurant destroyed by fire, arson squad investigating

An early morning fire ravaged a restaurant on Saint-Jacques Street Thursday and firefighters say they found enough evidence to call in the Montreal police arson squad.

It started around 1:30 a.m. in Restaurant Onyx, located in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

READ MORE: Early morning blaze tears through Plateau apartment building

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said they were notified by firefighters around 1:45 a.m. that the fire appeared suspicious.

The blaze was extinguished after about an hour, but the restaurant was a total loss.

READ MORE: Body found in debris after major fire in LaSalle

Apartments in the three-storey building were evacuated and police said there were no injuries.

Police have no suspects or witnesses. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.