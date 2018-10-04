Canada
October 4, 2018 8:10 am

NDG restaurant destroyed by fire, arson squad investigating

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

A fire destroyed Restaurant Onyx early Thursday morning. Montreal police are investigating the suspicious blaze. 04 October 2018

TVA
A A

An early morning fire ravaged a restaurant on Saint-Jacques Street Thursday and firefighters say they found enough evidence to call in the Montreal police arson squad.

It started around 1:30 a.m. in Restaurant Onyx, located in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

READ MORE: Early morning blaze tears through Plateau apartment building

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said they were notified by firefighters around 1:45 a.m. that the fire appeared suspicious.

The blaze was extinguished after about an hour, but the restaurant was a total loss.

READ MORE: Body found in debris after major fire in LaSalle

Apartments in the three-storey building were evacuated and police said there were no injuries.

Police have no suspects or witnesses. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cote-des-Neiges
fire investigation
Montreal Arson Squad
Montreal fire
Montreal fires
NDG
NDG fire
restaurant onyx
Saint-Jacques
Suspicious Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News