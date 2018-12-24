Saint John police investigating suspected arson at vacant building in city’s south end

Saint John police are investigating a suspected arson at a vacant building in the city’s south end.

Roy Byers, acting platoon chief for Saint John Fire and Emergency, says they responded to a structure fire at 82 St. James Street to find a moderate amount of smoke coming from the vacant two-storey wooden building.

The fire was contained to one room by fire crews with the rest of the building sustaining moderate smoke and water damage.

The Saint John Police Force says they are now seeking the public’s help in locating the individual or individuals responsible for the arson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 506-648-3333 or to call Crime Stoppers.

Byers says one firefighter suffered an injury from a fall when responding to the incident but did not need medical treatment and remained on scene.

No one else was injured in the fire.