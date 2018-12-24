Crime
December 24, 2018 11:05 am

70-year-old man dead after collision in Moncton crosswalk

A 70-year-old man is dead following a fatal collision in the crosswalk of Beechwood Avenue and McLaughlin Road on Dec. 20.

A 70-year-old man has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk in Moncton on Thursday.

Codiac Regional RCMP said the man died on Saturday.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and McLaughlin Road around 6:30 p.m., on Thursday.

Police believe the man was crossing Beechwood at a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

