Crime
December 19, 2018 5:09 pm
Updated: December 19, 2018 5:11 pm

Woman arrested after Truro courthouse receives bomb threat

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
The woman is facing charges of mischief and will appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.

The woman is facing charges of mischief and will appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.

Truro Police Service
A A

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after the Truro provincial courthouse received a bomb threat.

The Truro Police Force says they received a call Wednesday morning that there was bomb at the courthouse, but they later determined it was a hoax.

“Officers listened to the call and recognized the caller as someone that they have dealt with before,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

READ MORE: Lindsay man accused of making bomb threat against Pearson Airport

The woman was arrested a short time later and is facing charges of mischief. She will appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.

Police say the woman could face additional charges.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb Threat
Crime
truro
Truro Police Force
Truro Provincial Court
Truro provincial courthouse

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News