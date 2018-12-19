Woman arrested after Truro courthouse receives bomb threat

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after the Truro provincial courthouse received a bomb threat.

The Truro Police Force says they received a call Wednesday morning that there was bomb at the courthouse, but they later determined it was a hoax.

“Officers listened to the call and recognized the caller as someone that they have dealt with before,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman was arrested a short time later and is facing charges of mischief. She will appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.

Police say the woman could face additional charges.