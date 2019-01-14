Missing Monument from Winnipeg’s Ukrainian Labour Temple

Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community is at a loss after a theft of an important item from their community’s building.

The Ukrainian Labour Temple (ULT) posted online that the building’s plaque was stolen from outside its building.

The plaque designated the area as a National Historic Site.

Located on Pritchard Avenue, the organization says the plaque was taken sometime between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

ULT is asking for the safe return of the plaque, no questions asked.