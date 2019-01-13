Kansas City homeless man to attend AFC championship after helping Jeff Allen make playoff game

A homeless man in Kansas City, Mo., who has never been to a Chiefs game is on his way to the AFC championships after he helped offensive lineman Jeff Allen get to a playoff game this weekend.

Allen had been driving in the snow a few hours prior to the playoff game, where the Chiefs would go on to secure their place in the championship, when he became stranded.

Dave Cochran, who lives out of his truck with his girlfriend and dog, was driving by and stopped to lend a hand.

“I pulled one car out before that, then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady: ‘We have to help him,'” he told NBC-affiliate KSHB.

He had no idea who was in the car, only that he had Texas plates and likely “wasn’t used to this weather.”

After a bit of work, they were able to get Allen out of the snow.

According to Cochran, he was surprised to learn who the driver was.

“I went to help him, then he told me he was a Chiefs player. I didn’t know he was a Chiefs player,” he said. “I looked at him as a normal person and hoped he would do the same for me like I did for him.”

The two then parted ways, with Allen later playing in the game, but the athlete realized he hadn’t gotten Cochran’s contact information.

“My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help(ed) pull me out without knowing I was a player,” Allen tweeted early Sunday morning. “I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him.”

He then went on to identify the type of vehicle he believed Cochran was driving. The tweet has since received more than 17,000 retweets and 38,000 likes.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Later in the day, Allen tweeted that he had found Cochran “thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKingdom.”

Cochran says he wasn’t expecting the attention that came from it.

“That’s a natural habit for me is to help people,” he said. “I don’t expect anything in return. All I was expecting was a thank you.

“I saw the message this morning, and I’m not going to fight with you. Call me soft if you want to, homeboys, but I started bawling … Just know that he is a man of his word, and he reached out to contact me.”

Now, by helping Allen, Cochran is heading for the championship game on Jan. 20 to see if Allen and the Chiefs will beat the New England Patriots and make it to the Super Bowl.