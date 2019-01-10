Milwaukee bus driver commended after rescuing toddler from frigid temperatures

A Milwaukee bus driver leaped into action after seeing a baby wandering around a freeway overpass in December’s frigid temperatures.

The Milwaukee County Transit Service driver had been on her route when she noticed the child wandering the streets without shoes.

Video released Thursday shows Irena Ivic with a look of concern on her face before she stops her bus and runs outside to pick up the baby, who was alone when discovered

Carrying the toddler in her arms, she brings the child into her vehicle.

In the video, Ivic, a mother of two, can be heard saying, “I’m shaken.”

“Oh my God, I was so upset,” she later told Fox 6 Now. “I couldn’t believe that somebody left the child on the street.”

The video then shows a passenger walking up from the back of the bus and taking off her jacket, which Ivic used to keep the toddler warm.

After a period of time, emergency officials are seen arriving before they take the child, fast asleep in the driver’s arms, with them.

According to authorities, the toddler was discovered to be less than a year old and it’s believed the mother, who may have been suffering from mental health issues, may have left the boy outside.

Speaking to Fox 6 Now, the child’s father said he believes his wife forgot the toddler after going to the church across the freeway. When police gathered near his home, he noticed his child was not there and ran outside.

The parents were eventually reunited with the child and no charges have been filed.

MCTS executive Chris Abele, in a press conference Thursday, commended Ivic’s actions.

“She did a lot more than her job. She did the right thing,” he said of the five-year veteran with the service.

It wasn’t the first time a MCTS driver had to come to the rescue, either. Abele said this was the ninth lost or missing child found by drivers in recent years.