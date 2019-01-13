Kelowna homeless camp cooking fire sparks grass blaze

A cooking campfire at a Kelowna homeless camp turned into a small grass fire on Sunday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department said they were called out to an area of heavy brush between Dilworth Drive and Enterprise way just after 8:30 Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived they found a 30 by 30-ft. blaze that was just starting to spread into the trees.

Fire officials said that calm, wet conditions and the fact the fire created a lot of smoke that was quickly noticed helped prevent the blaze from spreading any further.

“911 dispatch just lit up. It was unbelievable how many calls we got,” said platoon captain Kelly Stephens.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames before they spread to any structures.

No one was at the homeless camp when firefighters arrived and there are no reported injuries.

The only makeshift shelter in the camp was a rope with a tarp thrown over it.

The blaze is not considered suspicious.