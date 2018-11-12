Return of homeless camp in Vernon highlights need for more housing options

It was dismantled earlier this year but a homeless camp is back in Vernon.

Squatters have once again set up camp in the vicinity of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue.

In January, people living in the camp were served notice by the provincial government to leave the area.

The camp left behind a big mess, which included garbage, clothing, food containers and needles.

Some people expressed concern about the impact the garbage could have on a nearby creek.

The province did eventually clean up the site but now months later, the camp has been set up once again.

The return of the camp once again highlights the need for more housing for some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

But short-term and long-term help are on the way.

The City of Vernon has partnered with the province to provide 40 short-term beds next to the Gateway shelter on 33rd Street as a way to get through the cold, winter months.

Called Compass, the project will provide around-the-clock support, as well as offer residents life-skills training, employment assistance and referrals to other community services.

The project will be managed by Turning Points Collaborative, the same group that operates Gateway.

“The plan is to have Compass open until roughly the beginning of April,” Turning Points Collaborative co-executive director Kelly Fehr said. “We’re fully anticipating the new My Place apartment will be open by then.”

The My Place apartment is a supportive housing project on 27th Avenue. It will offer 56 permanent units to those in need and is expected to be ready for occupancy in spring 2019.

A new 46-bed shelter is also expected to provide some relief in the new year.

Called Our Place, the shelter will be located on 43rd Street and will provide 46 beds.

The projects are all part of a province-wide strategy to combat homelessness.

And while more supportive housing units will be needed, Fehr said it’s a good start in Vernon.

“We will need more and I think the province recognizes that and I don’t think that in Vernon or in B.C. in general we will be stopping where it’s at,” Fehr said. “I think the province will continue to invest and we will see additional supports coming over the next couple years.”